Conservative Men Are Clueless About Pence

Over at National Review, Mike Pence has been enthusiastically declared the debate winner by Michael, Dan, Isaac (“Pence aces the audition”), David, Jack, Kyle (“Pence mops the floor with Harris”), and Jim. I have a feeling they might be a little less excited over there if they had a wee bit more gender diversity among their pundits.

“She was trying to hold back because she didn’t want to be seen as an angry woman and Pence was playing up the patronizing CEO thing and I promise you every woman in America noticed.”

– My wife just now. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 8, 2020

Number of times Harris continued to speak after @SusanPage signaled (“Thank you” or “Senator Harris”) that her time was up: 13. Number of times Pence continued to speak after Page signaled (“Thank you” or “Vice President Pence”) that his time was up: 45.https://t.co/sbZL8dlZcl — Will Saletan (@saletan) October 8, 2020