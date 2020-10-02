Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: October 1 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through October 1. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

The catastrophe in Argentina has turned out to be even worse than we thought. Health authorities discovered about 3,000 COVID-19 deaths that hadn’t been recorded, which sent the overall death toll rocketing upward. Meanwhile, authorities in France are “considering” a new lockdown but apparently need to ponder the data a little further first. I don’t get this. France’s case rate has been soaring for the past two months and their death rate started increasing three weeks ago. What more do they need to know?