Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: October 13 Update

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through October 13. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

With the caveat that it’s still too early to say anything definitive, it’s feels worth pointing out that the jury is still out on the Swedish experiment. Their overall death rate was high during the first surge of the coronavirus, but as other countries are starting to see a second surge Sweden has stayed consistently at near zero for more than two months now. Germany remains the role model to emulate, but it’s possible that the Swedish approach still has something to teach us. However, it will be several more months before we can say anything for sure.

