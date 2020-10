Here’s the coronavirus death toll through October 23. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

It’s just dismal creating these charts lately. The second wave of COVID-19 is already well underway and it’s pretty obvious that nothing is going to stop it.

On a more technical note, keep an eye on Sweden. Their approach to COVID-19 was always that they could keep cases relatively low over the entire cycle of two peaks. So far, that seems to be working pretty well. But will it continue?