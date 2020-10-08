Donald Trump, Infected and Angry, Rambles on TV Like a Madman

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

President Trump went on CNBC this morning and rambled like a madman for an hour. He’s unhappy with pretty much everyone, it turns out, and in particular he’s mad at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

At another point, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Pompeo for not releasing documents related to Hillary Clinton, who was secretary of state under President Obama. “They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo has been unable to get them out, which is very sad, actually. I’m not happy about him for that reason,” Mr. Trump said. The president has been tweeting this week about documents that purportedly show that Mrs. Clinton planned to gin up a scandal tying Mr. Trump to Russia. Democrats say the documents that the administration released are misleading.

If I recall correctly—and I do—Hillary Clinton was secretary of state through 2012. There’s really no way she could have been running a State Department cabal in 2016 that tried to tie Trump to Russia. What’s more, she didn’t need a secret cabal anyway, since she was on the record publicly of accusing Trump of being Putin’s puppet. But this is the weirdo scandal of the week among Trumpies and I suppose there’s no point in trying to make sense of it.

In other news, Trump is also mad at Kamala Harris, Attorney General Bill Barr, and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Harris is a “monster” and a “communist,” according to Trump. And he’s pretty sure he’s no longer contagious at all.

Just another Thursday during the Trump era.