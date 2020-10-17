2 hours ago

Giuliani: Media Is Ignoring Hunter Biden Laptop Story Because of George Soros

Rudy Giuliani explains why the media has been reluctant to promote his bombshell story about Hunter Biden’s laptop:

Sure, the U.S. Treasury Department may have declared one of his former associates—Ukrainian parliamentarian Andrii Derkach, who worked with Giuliani on his hunt for dirt on the Bidens—to be an “active Russian agent.” But that’s some Deep State talk, he added. “The chance that Derkach is a Russian spy is no better than 50/50.”

“My guess is that George Soros is behind this counter-offensive… because he wants to create a socialist country,” Giuliani baselessly alleged. “He’d like to see us collapse and see us taken over by the international… whatever.” Giuliani said that Derkach’s eventual sanctioning was the result of “an intelligence ploy to try to create problems for Trump—because Derkach could probably bury Obama.”

O. . . kay. In related news, Giuliani says he plans to continue dribbling out dirt on Hunter Biden for the next couple of weeks. Apparently he has faith that eventually the New York Times will crack and start putting it all on their front page.

