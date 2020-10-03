Is It Finally Time for Republicans to Cut the Crap?

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

As of this writing, here’s the list of people who have contracted COVID-19 in the outbreak among DC politicians:

Donald Trump Melania Trump Hope Hicks Sen. Thom Tillis Sen. Ron Johnson Sen. Mike Lee Chris Christie White House staffer Another White House staffer One reporter Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president Ronna McDaniel, chair of the RNC Fr. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager

It’s inevitable that eventually some Democrat will report testing positive for the coronavirus, but it’s striking that so far it’s 12 Republicans out of 14 cases (plus two unknowns who attended the announcement ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett). Doesn’t this have to be a wakeup call for Republicans? As a matter of pure self-preservation, don’t they have to cut the crap and start urging everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing? We’ll find out, I guess.