Is It Finally Time for Republicans to Cut the Crap?

President Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed medical center on Friday.Sarah Silbiger/CNP via ZUMA

As of this writing, here’s the list of people who have contracted COVID-19 in the outbreak among DC politicians:

  1. Donald Trump
  2. Melania Trump
  3. Hope Hicks
  4. Sen. Thom Tillis
  5. Sen. Ron Johnson
  6. Sen. Mike Lee
  7. Chris Christie
  8. White House staffer
  9. Another White House staffer
  10. One reporter
  11. Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president
  12. Ronna McDaniel, chair of the RNC
  13. Fr. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame
  14. Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager

It’s inevitable that eventually some Democrat will report testing positive for the coronavirus, but it’s striking that so far it’s 12 Republicans out of 14 cases (plus two unknowns who attended the announcement ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett). Doesn’t this have to be a wakeup call for Republicans? As a matter of pure self-preservation, don’t they have to cut the crap and start urging everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing? We’ll find out, I guess.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily bluster—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

