Liveblogging the Final Presidential Debate

The final debate, finally. Let’s go.

10:18 – Biden: Nobody should go to jail for a drug charge.



10:17 – Welker asks about Trump’s racist rhetoric. What should people think about that? Trump could disown those statements, but he doesn’t. He refuses to address it at all.

10:09 – Donald Trump has been the best Black president ever! Except for Lincoln. Maybe.

10:06 – Trump: Only those “with the lowest IQs” show up at their immigration hearings.

10:03 – Biden says he’ll send an immigration bill to Congress within his first hundred days.

9:59 – Trump says the minimum wage should be set by the states. This implies that there shouldn’t even be a minimum wage, but then he backtracks. He then suggests that the federal minimum wage should be different in different states. Unfortunately, he wasn’t asked to follow up on that.

9:52 – Socialized medicine. Sigh. At least Trump didn’t accuse Biden of accepting secret bribes from the Peruvian health agency or something.

9:42 – Hey! A whole answer from Trump about North Korea without inventing a story about Biden accepting bribes from North Korea. Progress!

9:40 – It’s just attack after attack. Ask about China, and Trump wants to talk about stories of Biden accepting millions of dollars from China. Or something.



9:37 – Trump is pretty dedicated to bringing up every fever swamp attack on Biden. Sure, he’s doing it a little more calmly than last time, but he’s hardly missing a beat.

9:31 – Trump still wants to release his tax returns! But he can’t. He just can’t. Such a sad story.

9:28 – Trump: “While he [Biden] was selling pillows and sheets…” Huh?

9:23 – OK, I’m convinced. We shouldn’t have bothered doing COVID-19 as a topic again. We’re finally finishing up with Trump bragging that he could have raised more money than Biden if only he’d gone to Wall Street. What?

9:20 – Trump: Plexiglas is expensive. Seriously? He’s against plexiglas?

9:14 – Man, we’re getting all the greatest hits about COVID-19.