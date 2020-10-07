54 mins ago

Liveblogging the Vice Presidential Debate

It's time to start the first presidential debate of 2024!

9:48 – Pence has gone all-in on accusing Harris of lying. But he does it nicely!

9:45 –  Harris hasn’t really been willing to say much about Biden’s climate plan.

9:39 –  Pence: “The climate is changing.” But why? WHY?

9:33 – Pence says American household income rose $4,000 following the Trump tax cut. This is actually true: according to the Census Bureau, median household income rose $4,379 between 2018 and 2019. On the other hand, there’s also this:

9:30 – Harris says Joe Biden will invest billions of dollars in innovation. I don’t know how true that is, but it’s nice to hear it getting a brief shoutout.

9:27 – Pence says Trump has paid millions of dollars in taxes—sales taxes and property taxes. Income taxes are notably missing.

9:20 – Pence begs Harris to stop playing politics with the vaccine. That’s chutzpah, for sure, but I think it came across pretty well. He scored some points here.

9:16 – Pence is opposed to “mandates.” He trusts the American people to do what’s right. That’s why they didn’t insist on masks at the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Uh huh.

9:12 – Pence tries to pretend that Harris was criticizing the American people, not Pence, when she said that the administration’s COVID-19 strategy didn’t work. “The American people deserve credit for the sacrifices they’ve made.”

9:05 – Susan Page says we will have a civil debate.

8:55 – My recollection from 2016 is that Pence lied a lot in his debate with Tim Kaine. Will he do the same tonight? I don’t see why not. Lying has become so normalized within Trump’s circle that it’s kind of shocking when they accidentally tell the truth occasionally. Unlike Kaine, however, Kamala Harris has the demeanor and discipline of a professional prosecutor, which is exactly what she used to be. She will be considerably more aggressive than Kaine was about tearing Pence’s lies to shreds. Will it work? We’re about to find out.

