Lunchtime Photo

I was getting low on animal pictures, so on Friday I spent the day at the San Diego Zoo to restock. The weather was lovely and the sky was lightly overcast, which provided perfect, even lighting for most of my pictures. Later in the day, however, the sun started to peek out occasionally, producing some dramatic shadows here and there. That’s how I got this picture of a Great Blue Turaco in one of the zoo’s many, many aviaries.

Coming up eventually: lions and tigers and bears! And lots more colorful birds.