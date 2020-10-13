2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

A couple of months ago I put up a picture of Saddleback, a pair of mountains that form the backdrop for most of my part of Orange County. However, it was a panoramic view that didn’t give a good sense of the way that Saddleback sort of looms over everything around here, and I promised to put up a better picture eventually. Well, today’s the day, with this photo taken at a fairly normal focal length and showing Saddleback with some office buildings in front of it. This is the more common view of Saddleback, though it’s usually a little hazier than it is in this picture.

September 29, 2020 — Irvine, California

