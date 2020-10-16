3 hours ago

Retail Spending Is Up, But Not For Everyone

Retail spending ticked upward in September, growing 1.9 percent from the previous year:

We’re not even close to making up the huge loss in spending from the first few months of the pandemic lockdowns, but we probably never will. However, that downturn produced pent-up demand which is now starting to turn into higher spending levels.

As always, however, this is an average. It shows that on average the economy is doing OK. But as we know from other metrics, this means the middle class and the affluent are spending more while the working poor are spending less. They’re the ones who have suffered most from the pandemic, and they’re the ones who need the most help. That’s why Congress needs to pass a coronavirus assistance bill.

SIX TRUTHS

Reclaiming power from those who abuse it often starts with telling the truth. And in "This Is How Authoritarians Get Defeated," MoJo's Monika Bauerlein unpacks six truths to remember during the homestretch of an election where democracy, truth, and decency are on the line.

Truth #1: The chaos is the point.

Truth #2: Team Reality is bigger than it seems.

Truth #3: Facebook owns this.

Truth #4: When we go to work, we're in the fight.

Truth #5: It's about minority rule.

Truth #6: The only thing that can save us is…us.

Please take a moment to see how all these truths add up, because what happens in the weeks and months ahead will reverberate for at least a generation and we better be prepared.

And if you think journalism like Mother Jones'—that calls it like it is, that will never acquiesce to power, that looks where others don't—can help guide us through this historic, high-stakes moment, and you're able to right now, please help us reach our $350,000 goal by October 31 with a donation today. It's all hands on deck for democracy.

payment methods

