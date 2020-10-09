The Superspreader in Chief: A Timeline

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Donald Trump can pretend all he wants that he deserves an A+ for his handling of COVID-19, but here in the real world we all know better. It was “totally under control,” he said early on when it was spreading like wildfire. It would “disappear like a miracle.” Wearing a mask was unnecessary. “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.” The result: 210,000 dead so far, with more to come.

There’s far, far more, of course, and we’ve compiled the ultimate timeline of Trump and the coronavirus, which shows just how reckless and incompetent he’s been in the face of the biggest pandemic in a century. If you can stand to relive it, just click here.