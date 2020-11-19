Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: November 18 Update

We are starting to see signs that death rates are plateauing in some European countries. This follows a couple of weeks of flattening case counts and increased lockdowns, so it doesn’t come as a surprise. The United States, on the other hand, is still accelerating upward. I’d guess that we have a minimum of a couple of weeks before we see any flattening.

BTW, here’s my Thanksgiving advice: Don’t. No excuses. Just don’t. Postpone it until next year and we can all have, say, a June Thanksgiving instead.

Here’s the coronavirus death toll through November 18. The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.