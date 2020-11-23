Health Update

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

This is just a minor thing, but I figured I’d let you know how things are going since so many of you emailed to wish me good luck. So here it is: My stomach ailments have disappeared and I’m now fine. The stomach problems started on October 19, the first day of my October round of Pomalyst. They ended two days after the end of the October round. Then I had a week off, and a week ago I started the November round. I’ve had no problems since.

My current theory, then, is that I just got a bad batch of Pomalyst. Or something.