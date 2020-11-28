Hooray! A Cat in the White House.

Finally, some genuine good news to greet me in the morning:
And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning…
President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020
I’m so excited! Will it be a kitten or a grown cat? Calico? Gray? Tuxedo? And what will they name it? This is way better than obsessing over the royal family. This is true royalty.