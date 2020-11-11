It’s Not a Coup. Not Yet, Anyway.

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Two polls, two results:

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 60 percent of Republicans think Joe Biden won the election.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, 70 percent of Republicans say they don’t believe the 2020 election was free and fair.

Is the glass half empty or half full? Before you answer, keep this in mind:

Pentagon finally confirms near total decapitation of civilian leadership in the last 24 hours. Secretary of Defense Esper fired Monday, the top Pentagon Policy official, top Defense Department intelligence official, and chief of staff to the Defense Secretary all out today — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) November 10, 2020

Why does Donald Trump suddenly want a bunch of loyalists in charge of the Pentagon? It’s a little hard to come up with benign answers, isn’t it?