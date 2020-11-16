Lunchtime Photo

On Saturday I introduced you to a giant rubber lens hood for my camera. Its purpose is to eliminate reflections when you’re shooting through glass, and it works pretty well. The picture below is a good example.

This is a Merten’s water monitor at the San Diego Zoo, and it’s kept in a display case behind glass. Under normal circumstances there are reflections galore from the glass, since the Reptile House is fairly dim and there are lights all over the place. But the lens hood blocked all that, allowing me to take a picture with no reflections and a good look both below and above the water line. This is a nice little picture, and it was possible only because I had a giant lens hood.