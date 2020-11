This pair of photos amuses me because it reminds me of the way Hilbert and Hopper play with each other. In the top photo, the Hilbertish tiger comes over and bites the Hopperish tiger for no reason. The Hopperish tiger is obviously not amused.

In the bottom photo, the Hilbertish tiger immediately makes amends by licking the Hopperish tiger. But check out her expression. It’s something like How long do I have to put up with this idiot? I just want to take a nap.