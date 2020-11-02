My Predictions for Tomorrow

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

You are probably itching to know what I think about the election, aren’t you? Fine. Here are my predictions:

Voting will be a little rockier than usual, but will go relatively smoothly.

Biden will win.

Democrats will take the Senate.

Trump will never give a concession speech.

Post-election legal maneuvers will be minimal.

Basically, I think Trump will be crushed like a bug and will be forced to shuffle off to Mar a Lago to rant and rave from the sidelines for the rest of his life. I’m looking forward to that.

As for Trumpism in general, I think it would be better to call it Foxism. I don’t think it will go away in the Republican Party until something happens to Fox and the rest of the conservative talk-entertainment empire. Defeating that will be considerably harder than defeating Trump himself.