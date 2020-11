Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

On Inauguration Day next year, here’s what the leadership of our country will look like:

President Joe Biden, age 78

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, age 80

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, age 55

Senate [TK] Leader Mitch McConnell, age 78

Senate [TK] Leader Chuck Schumer, age 70

I don’t want to go all Logan’s Run on you, but it sure does seem as if we could use a little more youthful zest here.