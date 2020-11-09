49 seconds ago

The Next Two Years Will Be All About a Stolen Election

You might be wondering why Republicans are almost all backing Donald Trump’s ridiculous claim that he won the election, and it’s only massive voter fraud that makes it look like he lost. What’s the point? They all know that Trump will lose his court challenges, and in the meantime they look like idiots.

The answer is pretty simple: they want to enter the Biden presidency with their base riled up about a stolen election. Maybe Lindsey Graham will start up an endless Senate investigation to keep it fresh in everyone’s mind. This provides Republicans with a great excuse to obstruct everything Biden tries to do, and two years from now it gives them a great foundation to turn out their base and win back the House.

Is this disgusting and obscene? Of course it is. But what else would you expect from the party of Benghazi and Hillary’s emails and Hunter’s laptop and Fox News? A party that knows only how to attack and nothing else?

Still, having said that, about half the country feels just fine supporting a party that acts this way. The rest of us better figure out what to do about that.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

payment methods

