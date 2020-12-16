36 mins ago

Congress Close to Coronavirus Aid Deal

This man will not rest until everyone gets their stimulus checks.Tom Brenner - Pool Via Cnp/CNP via ZUMA

Good ol’ Washington DC. Congress decided to remove aid to states from the coronavirus relief bill, which brought the total price tag down below $800 billion. But that seemed like kind of a waste since everyone was willing to go up to a trillion. So why not toss in a little early Christmas present for everyone?

The price tag of the emerging deal is roughly $900 billion, and a deal could be finalized on Wednesday, those sources said. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said the proposal would likely include direct checks to individuals of $600 to $700 and a weekly unemployment boost of $300 through March.

So there you have it: another stimulus check and three months of bonus unemployment benefits. Who says Congress can’t make deals these days?

FIVE TOOLS FOR 2021

Is there anything we can salvage from this godforsaken year? Yes! We now understand what it takes to change the conditions that got us here. Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein writes about this in her year-end column, "There’s No Quick Fix for Healing Democracy," including five tools we can and should wield to strengthen our democracy at this pivotal moment:

1) Truth; 2) Collective action; 3) Taking systemic change seriously; 4) Listen; 5) Confront the disinformation platforms.

2021 has got to be the year we commit to building democratic infrastructure. That includes journalism, and we hope you’ll support Mother Jones’ nonprofit reporting with a year-end donation right now if you can. December is our most important month for fundraising, and we need to raise $350,000 from our online readers to stay on track and start 2021 strong. Please join your fellow Mother Jones readers who contribute to support the journalism you get from us.

