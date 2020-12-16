Congress Close to Coronavirus Aid Deal

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Good ol’ Washington DC. Congress decided to remove aid to states from the coronavirus relief bill, which brought the total price tag down below $800 billion. But that seemed like kind of a waste since everyone was willing to go up to a trillion. So why not toss in a little early Christmas present for everyone?

The price tag of the emerging deal is roughly $900 billion, and a deal could be finalized on Wednesday, those sources said. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said the proposal would likely include direct checks to individuals of $600 to $700 and a weekly unemployment boost of $300 through March.

So there you have it: another stimulus check and three months of bonus unemployment benefits. Who says Congress can’t make deals these days?