Conjunction Countdown: Day 0

Here it is, the final day of the great Jupiter-Saturn conjunction of 2020. Since some people are calling this the “Christmas Star,” I figured why not take a picture with a Christmas tree in the foreground? So I did.

And as an extra special bonus, I also made a time lapse video of the planets making their way down to the horizon. There’s a blip at about 8:00 because I foolishly decided I needed to change the camera’s setting and accidentally moved the zoom ring slightly. I should have had the courage of my original convictions and just left it alone. Live and learn.

December 21, 2020 — Irvine, California

