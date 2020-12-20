31 mins ago

Coronavirus Relief Bill Will Get a Vote on Sunday

Congress is working feverishly through the night to bring America the coronavirus relief it needs.Kevin Drum

Good news on the stimulus front tonight:

Senators reached an agreement on the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending powers late Saturday, clearing the last major hurdle on a $900 billion coronavirus-relief package, according to aides from both parties.

….Mr. Schumer told reporters he thought both the House and Senate would be able to vote Sunday on the relief bill, which is expected to be combined with a spending bill needed to avoid a partial government shutdown. The government’s current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

….The relief package under discussion is expected to include $300 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits, a second round of stimulus checks and funding for schools, health-care providers, vaccine distribution and small businesses. Negotiations accelerated this week after congressional leaders agreed to drop two provisions: funding for hard-hit state and local governments, which Democrats and some Republicans had sought, as well as liability protections for businesses and other entities operating during the pandemic, a top GOP priority.

The enhanced unemployment benefits will run through early spring. This is disappointingly short, but nonetheless a big help for those who have been furloughed due to coronavirus shutdowns.

