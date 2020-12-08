1 hour ago

Health Update

Today brings some good health news. My M-protein level is the same as last month and still well below the level at which it indicates trouble. This means that my multiple myeloma is remaining pretty well controlled:

On the somewhat less good news front, the Pomalyst appears to be doing a number on my white cell count, and I’m continuing to suffer from the periodic stomach upset that I mentioned last month. Immodium helps, but it’s still pretty annoying and tiring.

I have an office visit (or should I say “office” visit these days?) with my oncologist at the end of the month, and I’ll ask about all this. It’s possible that I’m getting close to the end of the road with Pomalyst and will need to shortly switch to yet another med. We’ll see.

