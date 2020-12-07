10 seconds ago

Here’s Another Look at COVID-19 Deaths in the US vs. Europe

Here’s a different look at the COVID-19 mortality rate in Europe and the United States:

(Belgium is actually at the top, but I removed them because they wreck the scale and make the rest of the chart hard to read.)

Excluding Belgium, the US is at the top of the chart in terms of cases, but only fourth in terms of deaths. What’s truly different about the US is its steady rise. The other countries were flat for a few months and then took off during the latest wave. By contrast, the US just kept growing and growing, steadily overtaking the other countries. Now we’re starting to turn up too and we’ll probably be near the top of the league tables by the end of the year.

