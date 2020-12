If you take a flash picture at night with an entirely empty background, the foreground object will seem to be floating in inky blackness. In this picture, a bearded iris is in the foreground but all the background stuff is so far off that the flash doesn’t reach it.

I would have tried a few other things to see if I could get a better example, but it was cold and I got bored quickly. Maybe some other time. What would be a good object to study?