Lunchtime Photo

This is Union Station in Los Angeles. It’s also a demonstration of the limits of panoramic shots (and wide angle lenses). There’s no way to back up more than 30 feet from the front of the building, and that produces so much curvature that it’s impossible to fully correct. You can do a little bit, but not a lot.

You could get a non-curved picture by walking the camera from one end to the other, taking photos along the way, but that would require a different kind of stitching. I think that Photoshop can do this, but I’ve never had any luck with it. I suppose I should rtfm and find out for sure.