Prediction: Vaccine Distribution Will Soon Be Fixed

As you all know, vaccine distribution is going poorly. The feds don’t seem to care much about it and states are too broke to do the job right. That said, I predict here and now that this problem will soon be fixed and we will end up innoculating people at the same rate as Europe. This is much like the horrific computer botch that consumed Obamacare during its first month, which many, many people suggested might kill the program in its cradle. It didn’t, and first-year signups were fine. Likewise, this problem will probably get sorted out in the next few weeks and people will soon forget that it ever happened.