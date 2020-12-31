Top Ten Photos of 2020

I have posted 212 lunchtime photos this year, and that’s tiring work. So how about showing your appreciation for all this lunchtime beauty by making a contribution to Mother Jones? It’s really easy: just click here.

Here are my ten favorite photos of 2020, in no particular order.

1. Collette rose

2. Disney Hall

3. Horseshoe Bend

4. Surfer at Huntington Beach

5. Monument Valley

6. Segerstrom Hall at 3 am

7. Great Blue Turaco

8. Flamingo

9. Starry sky on I40 east of Kingman, Arizona

10. Slot Canyon X

11. Bonus: Neowise comet

This is not a favorite photo per se, but it is a photo of a comet, the first I’ve ever seen.