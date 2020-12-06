Trump Considering Grand Anti-Inauguration

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Stop the presses:

🚨 President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden’s inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios. https://t.co/2YjDTpbuiQ — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) December 6, 2020

This is so Trumplike that it almost has to be true. Instead of slinking out of office, he’ll pretend that, by God, he didn’t want to be president any more and that’s the only reason he’s leaving.

What would make it especially great is if every TV network except OAN declined to cover it. In Trump’s mind, that would be almost the same as it not happening at all.