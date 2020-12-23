1 hour ago

Why Don’t Unemployment Bonuses Get More Love?

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Elizabeth Pancotti makes a good point on Twitter:

For some reason, headlines always focus on the value of one-time payments. Congress approves $600 stimulus checks! Trump wants $2,000!

But even the watered-down relief bill passed earlier this week provides a $300 unemployment bonus for 11 weeks. That’s $3,300, dwarfing the size of the stimulus checks. The CARES Act provided $600 for 16 weeks, or $9,600. But as near as I can tell, neither of these numbers ever made it into a headline.

That’s pretty crazy. Those unemployment bonuses alone have amounted to $12,900, aimed like a laser at people who have been furloughed due to COVID-19 and need it the most. These payments, far more than the one-time checks, is why the economy has remained in decent shape and savings rates have increased. Much of the money was spent, but much of it was put into savings and then drawn down over time, which kept consumer spending strong and rescued millions of families from destitution. It’s not quite right to say that this is a well-kept secret, but it’s not entirely wrong either. Why?

UPDATE: The conventional wisdom, I gather, is that one-time checks are popular because everyone gets them. Conversely, unemployment bonuses are unpopular because they mostly get paid out to people who aren’t me. This is why no one really wants to train a spotlight on the unemployment payments.

Sure. I guess. But are we progressives really so lame that we can’t manage to turn the unemployment benefits into a political positive? It’s not as if we can’t support the one-time checks too.

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final days. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final days. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate