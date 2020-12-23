31 mins ago

Zounds! Political Parties Are Not Entirely Truthful!

Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via ZUMA

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

In a new paper, a team of researchers looks at the effect of Twitter on the 2015 election in Great Britain. Overall, the news is good: “Twitter use led to higher levels of knowledge about politics and public aff airs, as information from news media improved knowledge of politically relevant facts, and messages sent by political parties increased knowledge of party platforms.” But I have to rate this as one of the most unintentionally funny sentences I’ve ever read in a research abstract:

But in a troubling demonstration of campaigns’ ability to manipulate knowledge, messages from the parties also shifted voters’ assessments of the economy and immigration in directions favorable to the parties’ platforms, leaving some voters with beliefs further from the truth at the end of the campaign than they were at its beginning.

Apparently, political parties stretched the truth in an effort to gain votes. Sacre bleu! Politics will never be the same again.

Jokes aside, this paper looks at evidence from 2015, which might as well be the Stone Age in social media terms. For that reason, it’s probably not very relevant to anything going on now. Still, it’s similar to more recent research, which tends to find that social media has a fairly limited effect despite the outsize attention it receives. For the most part, crackpot social media in the US seems to act primarily as an R&D arm of Fox News and conservative talk radio. Stuff swirls around the fringes of Twitter and Parler and Reddit and so forth, and mostly stays there unless one of the big guns picks it up. When that happens, it can take off. But it’s still the big guns that are the gatekeepers of this stuff.

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final days. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

THE TRUTH IS...

what drives Mother Jones' team of 50-plus journalists. The truth is powerful, as evidenced by how hard those with something to hide, or profit to gain, seek to discredit it. The truth, stated boldly and reported meticulously, is what draws so many readers to Mother Jones.

And the truth is also that we're well behind where we need to be to reach our $350,000 December fundraising goal. It's nerve-wracking because, sure, we need to hit that number to stay on track, but also because this is our first big fundraising push after the election. All of us—we at Mother Jones and you doing things big and small—need to keep going strong if we're to fix the underlying conditions that made this year so messy: And we know where to start.

Please consider a year-end donation to support our team's truth-telling journalism if you can right now so we can start gaining some serious ground on our $350,000 goal in these final days. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters in keeping us charging hard.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate