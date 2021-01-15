A Personal Announcement

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

After 12 great years, I’ll be leaving Mother Jones at the end of the month. This has been in the works since early December, but I wanted to stay around at least until Donald Trump got tossed out of office. So January 31 it is.

Why am I leaving? It’s primarily health related, but don’t worry: my multiple myeloma is no worse than ever. The problem is that the combination of the chemo drug and the dex gets worse all the time, and I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t really feel like I can keep working normal hours. Clara and Monika have urged me to stay on board and do whatever I can, but that doesn’t feel right. If I can’t contribute the way I want to, it’s better that I leave now before it’s forced on me.

This doesn’t mean you won’t hear from me any more. I’m setting up an old-school blog and I’ll be writing there regularly—just not quite as regularly as I do here. Plus I plan to keep writing the occasional piece for the magazine. I’ll have more details about all this later, but in the meantime I figured I should let everyone know about this before it leaks out and starts up a bunch of weird rumors.¹

It’s been a great run. I have nothing but love and respect for Mother Jones and I’ll continue to read the magazine religiously. I hope you do too.

¹On the internet? Surely not. But you can’t be too careful.