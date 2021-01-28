Armageddon Is Still a Ways Off

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

We seem to be living in a moment where everything that happens is taken as a sign of apocalyptic change. GameStop isn’t just another in a long line of manias and bubbles, it’s the start of a citizens revolt against Wall Street. The 1/6 insurrection wasn’t the latest in a long history of American riots and protests, it’s the beginning of the end for democracy. Donald Trump wasn’t just a buffoon who lucked his way into office, he’s a harbinger of a fascist takeover of the country. Zoom isn’t merely a temporary response to an unprecedented pandemic, it’s a death knell for the workplace as we know it.

Can we please stop this nonsense? I’ll let you know when we’re really facing some apocalyptic change, OK?