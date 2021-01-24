Check Out My New Blog Site

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

A couple of weeks ago I mentioned that I would be leaving Mother Jones at the end of the month and going back to blogging at my own site. That site is now up and running, and you can get a sneak peek here:

There’s nothing there yet except a few old posts that I copied over for testing purposes. However, comments are open on the top post, so head on over if you want to get a head start on registering (which requires only an email address for now) and making sure that comments work properly. If you notice any bugs anywhere on the site, leave a note in comments and I’ll see what I can do to fix it.