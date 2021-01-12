Ever Since Donald Trump Lost, Republicans Fear for the Future of the Country

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Morning Consult informs us today that the number of Americans who think the country is on the right track is at 19 percent, the lowest it’s been since 2016. But exactly who thinks this?

When Donald Trump lost the election, lots of Republicans suddenly decided the country was no longer on the right track. Lots of Democrats felt the opposite. No surprises there.

But what’s up with the events of 1/6? Democrats had no reaction at all and Republicans suddenly plummeted. But why? Was it because many of them were appalled by the events at the Capitol? Or because after the Senate confirmed Joe Biden’s victory they gave up all hope? It makes a great deal of difference which it is.