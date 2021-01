Jeez, how should I know? Do I look like a billionaire to you?

But Warren Buffett is a billionaire and his favorite metric is the Buffett Indicator, which shows total stock market capitalization as a percent of GDP. The chart below is a modified version that uses total corporate equities plus liabilities rather than market cap, but it’s nearly identical to Buffett’s version:

I dunno, looks kinda high to me. But maybe this time is different?