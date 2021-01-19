3 hours ago

Israel Says COVID-19 Vaccine Needs Two Doses After All

Some bad news from Israel, our champion vaccination jabber:

Israel’s coronavirus tsar has warned that a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may be providing less protection than originally hoped, as the country reported a record 10,000 new Covid infections on Monday. In remarks reported by Army Radio, Nachman Ash said a single dose appeared “less effective than we had thought”, and also lower than Pfizer had suggested. By contrast, those who had received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine had a six- to 12-fold increase in antibodies, according to data released by Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer on Monday.

Hmmm. Maybe holding back doses for the second jab isn’t such a bad idea after all?

