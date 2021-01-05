The US Is Middle of the Pack When It Comes to Vaccine Skepticism

Here’s a fascinating poll that I missed when it was released last month:

We tend to think of vaccine skepticism as a uniquely American affair due to our political polarization and the consequent politicization of the pandemic. But no. It turns out that we’re about average, ranking below the UK, Australia, and Canada, but above Germany, Spain, and Japan. And way above France, which is the global epicenter for vaccine skepticism.

I’m not quite sure what to make of this, but obviously there’s a lot more going on than just the American behavior that we usually attribute this to (conservative conspiracy theories, POC skepticism of the medical industry, etc.). I wonder what?