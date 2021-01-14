1 hour ago

Trump Approval After Insurrection Declined Modestly Among Republicans

Is this poll from Morning Consult heartening or depressing?

On the one hand, Trump’s approval among Republicans took a sharp dive following the events of 1/6. On the other hand, the share of Republicans who disapprove of Trump went up by only 7 points, from 15 percent to 22 percent. To be sure, that’s more than usual for a guy whose approval ratings have been remarkably steady, but it’s still not much.

This is from last week, and Morning Consult ought to have an update sometime soon. It will be interesting to see if Trump recovers some of his support or if it continues to decay.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate