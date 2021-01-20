Tucker: Joe Biden Wants to Lock Us All Up

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Out of Joe Biden’s entire inaugural speech, Tucker Carlson is dedicating tonight’s program to attacking this sentence:

And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.

Seriously, this is the part he objects to. Apparently Tucker took the mention of white supremacy personally, and even claimed to have no idea who the Proud Boys are. Eventually he moved on to Biden’s opposition to domestic terrorism, which he also takes offense at because . . . something something. As near as I could tell, Tucker’s message to his viewers was that Biden plans to use all this as a thin excuse to silence and lock up anyone who watches Fox News.

Four more years of this stuff, folks.