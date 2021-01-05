Where Are the Bitcoin Billionaires?

Bitcoin continues its spectacular 3-month surge:
I don’t get it, but then, there are lots of things I don’t get. I suppose that old stamps and impressionist paintings don’t have any intrinsic value either, aside from the fact that lots of people want them, so why not bitcoin? But what I still want to know is something simple: if I own a bitcoin, can I sell it easily and pocket my $34,131? Has anyone become rich doing that? That is, selling a big stock of bitcoin for actual American dollars (not ether or tether or some other blockchain bullshit) and then retiring to the Bahamas? For some reason I never hear about that.