Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery says former FBI Director James Comey has made it clear: “This is a crisis and should not be seen through a partisan lens.”

Last week, Comey testified about his private interactions with Trump and the Russia investigation. Since then, President Trump has denied that he asked Comey to drop the FBI investigation on Michael Flynn and said he would “100 percent” go under oath.

Jeffery, Matt Lewis, and Jeff Greenfield joined Brian Stelter on “Reliable Sources” Sunday to talk about the state of the White House and how the media is covering it.