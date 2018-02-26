John Oliver Rips Into Trump’s Plan to Arm America’s Teachers

Looking for news you can trust?

John Oliver kicked off his latest installment of “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday by condemning President Donald Trump’s highly controversial proposal to arm America’s teachers in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting. He wasted no time mocking Trump for failing to read the room during a listening session at the White House last week, during which few hands were raised when the president called for a show of hands for who supported the plan.

“That is Donald Trump in a nutshell,” Oliver said. “Proposing a terrible idea in a tone deaf way, then refusing to acknowledge that he just lost the popular vote.”

The host went on to outline just some of the ways Trump’s idea would be disastrous, except for the NRA.