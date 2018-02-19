Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins Just Released Something Beautiful

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Album Review

I’m With Her

See You Around

Rounder

There are plenty of reasons to love See You Around, the sparkling collaboration of veteran solo artists Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins. The acoustic musicianship is wonderfully virtuosic, yet nicely understated, with plenty of bracing fiddle and mandolin embedded in the textures of the songs. The material is smart, concise, and catchy, with the trio co-writing nearly all the tunes. But the most compelling reason to return to this refreshing album again and again is simply the interplay of the women’s voices, which ebb and flow in glowing harmonies that recapture the exuberant immediacy of people making music together for the pure pleasure of it. While traditionalists will applaud, of course, anybody in need of a quick shot of joy should give a listen.