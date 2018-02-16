These Newspapers Are Demanding Trump Act on Gun Violence

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Several newspapers throughout the country are demanding action in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people on Wednesday. The New York Daily News dedicated two covers to the tragedy this week, including a Friday image of a young child in a bulletproof vest paired with the harrowing headline: “Is my school next, mommy?

Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas … is my school next, mommy? https://t.co/kgasj6bf37 An early look at Friday's front: pic.twitter.com/SUZ8YZIvuT — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 16, 2018

The San Diego Tribune on Thursday deftly called out Congress’ inaction with an editorial capturing a sense of frustration and hopeless inevitably that lawmakers’ will fail to act once again. The Boston Globe unveiled a similar cover:

The Miami Herald on Friday featured images of the 17 victims and their names:

The front page of today's @MiamiHerald. Get the latest news on the aftermath of the Stoneman Douglas shooting throughout the day at https://t.co/sKafisEPYQ pic.twitter.com/BpRagJGrlt — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 16, 2018

But perhaps the most surprising cover came from the New York Post. The tabloid, which is owned by Trump-ally Rupert Murdoch and is known for its conservative slant, directly called on the president to take a stand on gun control.

“Mr. President, this is your moment,” a Post editorial read. “You can keep your promises to the kids and the parents and honor your offer to do ‘whatever we can do.’ Prove how much you truly want to curb the carnage—and refuse to play hostage to the extremists on either side of these issues.”