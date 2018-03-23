Karen McDougal Discusses Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

Looking for news you can trust?

On Thursday, CNN aired the first interview with Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump. The conversation with Anderson Cooper contained several revelations, including Trump’s alleged attempt to pay McDougal for sex and the claim that Trump told McDougal she was beautiful, just like his daughter Ivanka.

Much of what McDougal disclosed fits into previous reports involving Trump and women. In fact, the interview’s lack of bombshells makes the possibility that Trump chose to light the world on fire with his national security adviser shake-up just to distract from McDougal seem like a rather silly decision on Trump’s part.

But one revelation did stand out above the rest.

“When I got with him, there was a relationship there,” McDougal told Cooper. “There were real feelings between the two of us—not just myself, not just him—there was a real relationship there.”

“Were you in love with him?” Cooper later asked.

“I was yeah,” McDougal replied.

