Things Might Get Awkward With Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars—You Just Won’t Get to See It

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Oscar’s host Jimmy Kimmel has apparently promised not to “get too political“, with producers promising the host will bring up the #MeToo movement, but won’t dwell too long on the subject. Ryan Seacrest, practically an Oscar’s institution for his role on the red carpet, may have no choice but to address questions about his own alleged misconduct, no matter how much his network wants to avoid it.

Deadline Hollywood reported Sunday afternoon that E! network executives plan to set up a 30-second delay on their iconic red carpet coverage, for fear that Seacrest will be challenged by guests. The website reported:

The plan being considered is to mainly ensure plenty of time to either cut to Giuliana or to pull the plug altogether unnoticed if an on-camera encounter with Ryan goes into tricky territory,” an insider tells Deadline. Another executive with knowledge of the situation confirms that the longer than usual delay is one of several “defensive scenarios” that E! has on the table in the Seacrest matter for Sunday afternoon.

The network insisted that nothing was being handled differently than usual, and pre-taping some segments was normal. However, the New York Post’s Page Six column reported that Seacrest will definitely be called out over allegations that he sexually harassed and assaulted a stylist, accusations which were reported in detail last week.

According to the Page Six account, many celebrities plan to flat-out avoid talking to Seacrest.